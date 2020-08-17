134,744 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,387 deaths, 5,881 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of cases 134,744 of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, August 17. In addition, 1,387 people have died and 5,881 have been hospitalized. Another 94,812 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 2,347 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 42 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 772

Bedford County – 987

Benton County – 187

Bledsoe County – 751

Blount County – 1,507

Bradley County – 2,175

Campbell County – 275

Cannon County – 166

Carroll County – 401

Carter County — 643

Cheatham County – 648

Chester County – 278

Claiborne County – 313

Clay County – 91

Cocke County – 557

Coffee County – 617

Crockett County — 308

Cumberland County – 592

Davidson County – 22,005

Decatur County – 244

DeKalb County – 390

Dickson County – 784

Dyer County – 747

Fayette County – 759

Fentress County – 124

Franklin County – 383

Gibson County – 832

Giles County – 416

Grainger County – 223

Greene County – 609

Grundy County – 130

Hamblen County – 1,507

Hamilton County – 6,862

Hancock County – 84

Hardeman County — 1,082

Hardin County – 517

Hawkins County – 579

Haywood County — 619

Henderson County — 695

Henry County — 336

Hickman County – 305

Houston County – 67

Humphreys County – 140

Jackson County – 153

Jefferson County – 651

Johnson County – 349

Knox County – 5,297

Lake County – 804

Lauderdale County – 569

Lawrence County – 646

Lewis County — 89

Lincoln County – 349

Loudon County – 815

Macon County – 871

Madison County – 1,373

Marion County – 258

Marshall County – 372

Maury County – 1,445

McMinn County – 617

McNairy County — 430

Meigs County – 121

Monroe County – 524

Montgomery County – 2,169

Moore County — 77

Morgan County — 145

Obion County — 681

Overton County – 280

Perry County – 91

Pickett County — 38

Polk County – 270

Putnam County – 1,959

Rhea County – 583

Roane County – 542

Robertson County – 1,647

Rutherford County – 7,137

Scott County – 144

Sequatchie County – 124

Sevier County – 2,055

Shelby County – 24,798

Smith County – 483

Stewart County — 84

Sullivan County – 1,202

Sumner County – 3,649

Tipton County – 1,268

Trousdale County – 1,587

Unicoi County – 184

Union County — 179

Van Buren County – 45

Warren County – 626

Washington County – 1,466

Wayne County – 239

Weakley County — 625

White County – 345

Williamson County – 3,893

Wilson County – 2,501

Out of state – 3,016

Pending – 3,172

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender and information on clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 177

Asian – 1,168

Black or African-American – 25,587

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 88

Other/Multiracial – 18,660

White – 63,075

Pending – 25,989

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 78,237

Hispanic – 20,425

Pending – 36,082

Gender:

Female – 68,091

Male – 65,331

Pending – 1,322

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.