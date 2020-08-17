21 new cases of COVID-19; 1,786 total cases in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Monday, bringing the total number of positive residents to 1,786.

Those patients range in age from 2-months-old to 68-years-old. The health department says six of the positive patients are men, and 15 are women.

In addition, 21 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and one of those patients is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 973 (54.5%)

38301: 633 (35.5%)

38356: 31 (1.8%)

38391: 24 (1.3%)

38366: 20 (1.1%)

38343: 21 (1.2%)

38313: 30 (1.7%)

38392: 7 (0.4%)

38355: 10 (0.6%)

38362: 18 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 4 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 8 (0.4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 549 (30.5%)

White: 590 (33%)

Asian: 8 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 48 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 24 (1%)

Unspecified: 567 (32%)

Gender:

Female: 944 (52.9%)

Male: 840 (47%)

Unknown: 2 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,313 (73%)

Not recovered: 279 (16%)

Better: 98 (5%)

Unknown: 66 (4%)

Deaths: 30 (2%)

Age: