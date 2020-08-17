CoreCivic issues statement following death of employee Shewanna Cross

CoreCivic’s statement on employee Shewanna Cross:

Our deepest sympathies go out to all of those in the community impacted by the weekend’s tragic events and the loss of Classification Coordinator Shewanna Cross, especially our staff at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility.

“We are heartbroken over Ms. Cross’s recent passing. Her life has had a major impact on staff and inmates here at Hardeman County Correctional Facility, as well as on those she has served alongside at other CoreCivic facilities,” said Hardeman County Warden Hilton Hall Jr. “Her smile was contagious, and she treated each person she met with care and compassion. She will be greatly missed.”

CoreCivic has a dedicated team of crisis and grief counselors prepared to provide the facility staff counseling and comfort for those affected by this devastating loss. The family, friends, and loved ones of Shewanna, and all of our employees who knew her so well are in our hearts and on our minds, and we offer them our full support both now and in the days to come.