Free face masks to be distributed at East Jackson Church of Christ

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has joined with representatives from the University of Tennessee/Tennessee State University Extension office to distribute free washable, reusable cloth face masks.

The masks will be available to be picked up while supplies last from the East Jackson Church of Christ, located at 1461 East Chester Street, on Wednesday, August 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Masks will not be distributed at the health department or the WIC Center on this day.

The masks are supplied by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group and will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

If you have questions, please call the Jackson-Madison County COVID-19 Public Information Line at (731) 240-1771.