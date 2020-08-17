High School Football Preview: TCA Lions

JACKSON, Tenn. — The TCA football program continues to grow each year, as the Lions prepare for their second season in the Division II-A West region.

The Lions fell just shy of a playoff berth a year ago and have been focused this off-season on making sure that doesn’t happen again. Although TCA was led primarily by Mr. Football finalist, Kevin Davis, the 2019 Lions were still very young as unit.

Now bringing a good amount of maturity and experience to the table this season, the TCA seniors know it will have to take a collective effort to get to where they want to be.

“I think it’s got something to do with our team chemistry, we got to make sure everyone’s on the right page,” said senior right tackle J.P. Oliver. “I think the talent’s there, we just got to make sure everyone is committed and ready to play every Friday night.”

The Lions now have just a few more days left to put the finishing touches on the game plan before they lace them up for real Friday night at home against the Memphis Nighthawks.