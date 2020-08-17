JMCSS policy committee discusses updating policies

JACKSON, Tenn.–Board members met Monday afternoon to discuss new policies within the Jackson-Madison County School District.

Policy committee members met to review policies that needed to be reviewed on an annual basis.

School leaders say some policies needed to be updated. A big one being telework during emergencies.

Chief of staff for public information, Greg Hammond says this policy is supported by Tennessee School Board Association.

“So today, our policy committee looked at a very important policy moving the ball forward in this area of allowing teachers should they need to teach from home. Just last week, we learned that when you just have one positive case that impacts a lot of times a bigger part of the faculty,” said Hammond.

The policy committee is set to present this telework policy to school board members in September.