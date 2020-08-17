Lifeline, local restaurants join to present “In This Together Blood Drive”

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services is joining with local restaurants to present the “In This Together Blood Drive.”

The first 60 donors will receive a coupon for one free meal deal from one of four restaurants: Latham’s, Mulligans, Old County Store, or Old Town Spaghetti Store.

Other special treats for donors, while supplies last, include cookies from Shirley’s Bakery and “In This Together” t-shirts. Donors will also be able to register to win a pre-owned 2019 Ford Fiesta, courtesy of Joe Mahan Ford.

Additionally, COVID-19 antibody testing will be done to see if donors may be eligible to give convalescent plasma to help treat COVID-19 patients.

The blood drive will take place on Thursday, August 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lifeline Blood Services, 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson.

For more information, call (731) 427-4431.