Mugshots : Madison County : 08/14/20 – 08/17/20 August 17, 2020

ALEXIS BOWEN Driving while unlicensed, leaving the scene of an accident
AMED ALROHANI Shoplifting/theft of property
WILEY AUSTIN Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication
CELISA BLUE Failure to appear
RAYMOND BLUE Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear, harassment, failure to appear
JASON BOGAN Custodial interference
MARQUES BROWN Simple domestic assault, vandalism
JESSICA CLARK Failure to appear
TYLER COLLINS Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia
THOMAS COPLEY Driving on revoked/suspended license
ARTURO DOMINGUEZ Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed
KALEB GARNER Evading arrest
RACHEL GIRTON Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia
CAITLYN HALE Retaliation for past action
THOMAS HAMILTON Simple domestic assault
TYRONE HILL Aggravated assault, violation of probation, failure to comply, aggravated kidnapping, rape, simple domestic assault
RONNIE JONES Criminal trespass
ANTHONY KEEN Failure to appear
MATTHEW KING Vandalism
TREVEAN LAMPLEY Simple domestic assault
BILLY LOYD Schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia
NICHOLAS MCALEXANDER Simple domestic assault
JOSEPH MCCAINE Violation of community corrections
TERRANCE MURRELL Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation
BRICKY PETERS Violation of community corrections
BRANDON POWELL Violation of probation
KENNON REID Aggravated assault
JAMIE SCHRANTZ Disorderly conduct
LUCY SHAW Driving under the influence
SUMMER SIMMONS Schedule I drug violations, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license
ROBERT SIMPSON Criminal impersonation
ROBERT SMITH Failure to appear
BROOKLYN TAYLOR Simple domestic assault
QUENTIN TAYLOR Simple domestic assault
LEE TODD Failure to appear
SCOTT WARREN Possession of methamphetamine, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license
EVETTE WASHINGTON Aggravated burglary, possession of stolen property
NYKURIA WASHINGTON Aggravated assault
ANTHONY WATSON Schedule VI drug violations, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license
CHRISTOPHER WHITELAW Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia
JEREMY WILSON Aggravated burglary, possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/14/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/17/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.