Mugshots : Madison County : 08/14/20 – 08/17/20

1/41 ALEXIS BOWEN Driving while unlicensed, leaving the scene of an accident

2/41 AMED ALROHANI Shoplifting/theft of property

3/41 WILEY AUSTIN Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

4/41 CELISA BLUE Failure to appear

5/41 RAYMOND BLUE Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear, harassment, failure to appear



6/41 JASON BOGAN Custodial interference

7/41 MARQUES BROWN Simple domestic assault, vandalism

8/41 JESSICA CLARK Failure to appear

9/41 TYLER COLLINS Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/41 THOMAS COPLEY Driving on revoked/suspended license



11/41 ARTURO DOMINGUEZ Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed

12/41 KALEB GARNER Evading arrest

13/41 RACHEL GIRTON Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/41 CAITLYN HALE Retaliation for past action

15/41 THOMAS HAMILTON Simple domestic assault



16/41 TYRONE HILL Aggravated assault, violation of probation, failure to comply, aggravated kidnapping, rape, simple domestic assault

17/41 RONNIE JONES Criminal trespass

18/41 ANTHONY KEEN Failure to appear

19/41 MATTHEW KING Vandalism

20/41 TREVEAN LAMPLEY Simple domestic assault



21/41 BILLY LOYD Schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

22/41 NICHOLAS MCALEXANDER Simple domestic assault

23/41 JOSEPH MCCAINE Violation of community corrections

24/41 TERRANCE MURRELL Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

25/41 BRICKY PETERS Violation of community corrections



26/41 BRANDON POWELL Violation of probation

27/41 KENNON REID Aggravated assault

28/41 JAMIE SCHRANTZ Disorderly conduct

29/41 LUCY SHAW Driving under the influence

30/41 SUMMER SIMMONS Schedule I drug violations, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license



31/41 ROBERT SIMPSON Criminal impersonation

32/41 ROBERT SMITH Failure to appear

33/41 BROOKLYN TAYLOR Simple domestic assault

34/41 QUENTIN TAYLOR Simple domestic assault

35/41 LEE TODD Failure to appear



36/41 SCOTT WARREN Possession of methamphetamine, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

37/41 EVETTE WASHINGTON Aggravated burglary, possession of stolen property

38/41 NYKURIA WASHINGTON Aggravated assault

39/41 ANTHONY WATSON Schedule VI drug violations, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

40/41 CHRISTOPHER WHITELAW Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



41/41 JEREMY WILSON Aggravated burglary, possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/14/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/17/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.