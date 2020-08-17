Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms on Tuesday

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – September, August 17th

Clear skies and low humidity are worthy terms to describe the weather in West Tennessee this afternoon. Temperatures still managed to peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s after starting around 60°F this morning in Jackson but there’s cooler weather ahead! A cold front will come through tomorrow bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms – our best chance for rain the rest of the week.

TONIGHT

Though unlikely, there is a slight chance for rain in northwest Tennessee overnight under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Thanks to lower humidity, temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by sunrise.

Expect temperatures to peak in the middle 80s tomorrow but with partly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will come through Tuesday so keep the umbrella handy just in case! The risk for severe weather is low. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the hour-by-hour forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

