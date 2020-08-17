South Gibson High School confirms athlete tests positive for COVID-19

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — South Gibson County High School confirmed Monday in a Facebook post that a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the post, the school was made aware Monday that the student tested positive over the weekend. The school says the student did not attend classes on Monday.

The post says the school has taken action with the student’s contacts, and is following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Department of Health.

Director of Schools Eddie Pruett says the district has identified all close contacts to the student, and those individuals have been asked to quarantine.

Pruett says the student was exposed and tested positive prior to the start of the school year.