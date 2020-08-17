Sunny And Hot!

Weather Update: Monday, August 17 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. we have a very beautiful start to the morning. Temperatures dipped to around 60°F. Dew Points are in the upper 50s. Today, I expect a mainly sunny day. Temps will move a lot though. Dry air is still expected to sink towards the surface. That will keep dew points within manageable levels in the lower 60s. Due to the same compression, temperatures will likely warm to around 90.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv