135,778 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,426 deaths, 5,981 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 135,778 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, August 18. In addition, 1,426 people have died and 5,981 have been hospitalized. Another 96,896 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 2,497 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 40 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 778

Bedford County – 989

Benton County – 190

Bledsoe County – 752

Blount County – 1,542

Bradley County – 2,192

Campbell County – 279

Cannon County – 165

Carroll County – 411

Carter County — 648

Cheatham County – 656

Chester County – 290

Claiborne County – 315

Clay County – 92

Cocke County – 560

Coffee County – 630

Crockett County — 313

Cumberland County – 598

Davidson County – 22,190

Decatur County – 247

DeKalb County – 394

Dickson County – 794

Dyer County – 751

Fayette County – 766

Fentress County – 127

Franklin County – 384

Gibson County – 846

Giles County – 416

Grainger County – 228

Greene County – 627

Grundy County – 133

Hamblen County – 1,512

Hamilton County – 6,995

Hancock County – 84

Hardeman County — 1,091

Hardin County – 525

Hawkins County – 585

Haywood County — 625

Henderson County — 716

Henry County — 344

Hickman County – 309

Houston County – 67

Humphreys County – 145

Jackson County – 156

Jefferson County – 652

Johnson County – 353

Knox County – 5,349

Lake County – 805

Lauderdale County – 572

Lawrence County – 655

Lewis County — 92

Lincoln County – 351

Loudon County – 819

Macon County – 869

Madison County – 1,414

Marion County – 262

Marshall County – 373

Maury County – 1,449

McMinn County – 627

McNairy County — 437

Meigs County – 121

Monroe County – 526

Montgomery County – 2,182

Moore County — 77

Morgan County — 148

Obion County — 687

Overton County – 288

Perry County – 92

Pickett County — 39

Polk County – 281

Putnam County – 1,959

Rhea County – 589

Roane County – 545

Robertson County – 1,650

Rutherford County – 7,179

Scott County – 143

Sequatchie County – 128

Sevier County – 2,060

Shelby County – 24,905

Smith County – 480

Stewart County — 85

Sullivan County – 1,212

Sumner County – 3,665

Tipton County – 1,274

Trousdale County – 1,587

Unicoi County – 184

Union County — 184

Van Buren County – 46

Warren County – 629

Washington County – 1,476

Wayne County – 238

Weakley County — 637

White County – 349

Williamson County – 3,932

Wilson County – 2,526

Out of state – 2,982

Pending – 3,157

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 180

Asian – 1,185

Black or African-American – 25,849

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 88

Other/Multiracial – 18,570

White – 63,936

Pending – 25,970

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 79,229

Hispanic – 20,553

Pending – 35,996

Gender:

Female – 68,628

Male – 65,800

Pending – 1,350

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.