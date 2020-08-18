31 COVID-19 deaths confirmed; 63 new cases reported in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a 65-year-old man died Monday due to complications from COVID-19.

Madison County has now had a total of 31 deaths due to COVID-19.

The health department confirmed 63 new cases of COVID-19, as well, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 1,850 since the pandemic began.

Those patients include 21 men and 42 women, ranging in age from 1-year-old to 88-years-old, according to the health department.

The newest cases also include an inmate at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.

The health department says 22 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,001 (54.1%)

38301: 661 (35.8%)

38356: 32 (1.7%)

38391: 25 (1.4%)

38366: 22 (1.2%)

38343: 23 (1.2%)

38313: 30 (1.6%)

38392: 7 (0.4%)

38355: 10 (0.5%)

38362: 18 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 4 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 9 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 569 (31%)

White: 602 (32.5%)

Asian: 8 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 49 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 25 (1%)

Unspecified: 596 (32%)

Gender:

Female: 986 (53.3%)

Male: 861 (46.6%)

Unknown: 2 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,332 (72%)

Not recovered: 310 (16.8%)

Better: 109 (5.9%)

Unknown: 67 (3.6%)

Deaths: 31 (1.7%)

Age: