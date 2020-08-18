Charges upped to first-degree murder for Jackson man accused of killing mother

JACKSON, Tenn. — Curdarious Cross was in Jackson City Court Tuesday morning.

He was originally charged with second degree murder in the death of his mother, Shewanna Cross, but charges were upped to first degree murder.

Court documents say Curtarious, the brother of Curdarious, was the one to tell officers what happened. He was at home the time of the shooting, but was able to escape outside through a bedroom window.

Judge Nathan Pride stated:

“Curtarious stated that while he was sitting in his room, Curdarious came into the house, and he heard his mother, Shewanna Cross, scream. Curtarious stated he heard a gunshot, and he hid in the closet. Curtarious stated he waited a few minutes and then came out of the closet and sees Curdarious standing in the house holding a gun. Curtarious stated that he asked Curdarious where their mother was. Curdarious told him to look. Curtarious stated he went to their mother’s room and sees her with a gunshot wound in the head. Curtarious stated he ran and jumped out of the window and cut his foot on the window while trying to flee the residence.”

Curtarious also told investigators his brother shot at him as well, and didn’t hear any type of fight before the shooting took place.

Curdarious was later found in Nashville. The district attorney’s office said he is a flight risk.

“Court has had an opportunity to review the warrant, General. I would agree a hold should be placed on Mr. Cross at this time. Also he poses a significant flight risk, so the court will set no bond for him at this time,” Judge Pride said.

Court documents said Curdarious Cross denied shooting his mother, and that he was not even in Jackson at the time of her death.

Investigators said phone records disproved that statement.

Curdarious Cross’s next hearing is August 31.

The family has created a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses for Shewanna Cross.