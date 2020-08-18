Crockett County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a Monday night homicide.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 300 block of Todd Levee Road. Deputies arrived at the home and found Danny Sweat, 31, dead from a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

The other individuals involved have been identified, and no arrests have been made at this time.