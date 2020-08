HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Henry County has extended their county-wide mask mandate through Aug. 29, according to a news release.

The mandate is currently set to expire Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

The mandate went into effect on Aug. 5 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Henry County.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 344 total cases of COVID-19 in Henry County.