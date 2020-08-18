Humboldt podiatrist sued for fraudulent TennCare billing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A lawsuit has been filed against Dr. Joel Scott Craig for a violation of the Tennessee Medicaid False Claims Act, according to a news release.

The release says the State alleges Dr. Craig, who operates Milan Foot Care, fraudulently billed TennCare for foot and ankle strapping services that were deemed medically unnecessary.

Strapping, when performed by podiatrists, refers to the application of overlapping strips of non-elastic tape to exert pressure on the foot or ankle, serving as a splint to hold a structure in place and reduce motion.

Foot strapping procedures are generally used for no more than two to three weeks.

According to the release, the State alleges Dr. Craig devised a scheme to treat patients with unnecessary procedures before presenting false information to TennCare for payment.

During the investigation, Dr. Craig’s patients described their foot strappings as unhelpful and requiring frequent follow-up appointments.

The State estimates Dr. Craig has overbilled TennCare by more than $150,000, the release states.

The State is requesting a jury trial, damages three times the amount the defendant is accused of falsely overbilling, and a civil penalty of $5,000 to $25,000 for each violation.