Mix Of Sun And Clouds

Weather Update: Tuesday, August 18 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start Tuesday off a couple degrees warmer. We’ve been in the mid to upper 60s to start, as an area of clouds developed towards day break. Those clouds are expected to decrease through mid to late morning. There should be a window of sunshine through the early noon hours. the main cold front will be passing through West TN this morning and afternoon, but most of the storms that develop may actually end up being post frontal within the cold pool aloft and associated upper low pressure. I do expect a few showers and perhaps thunderstorms. Some of those may produce small hail. Otherwise there should be a decrease in clouds this evening wih temps falling through the lower 60s.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

