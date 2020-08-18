Mugshots : Madison County : 08/17/20 – 08/18/20

1/15 Ashley Slaughter Failure to appear

2/15 Bryandarious Futrell Violation of community corrections

3/15 Curdarius Cross Second degree murder

4/15 Dakota Burkeens Failure to appear

5/15 Jasper Ford Simple domestic assault



6/15 Kennedy Walls Shoplifting/theft of property

7/15 Kenny Whatley Simple domestic assault

8/15 Krystopher Cannon Simple domestic assault

9/15 Makayla Curry Failure to appear, criminal impersonation

10/15 Matthew Buford Failure to appear



11/15 Matthew Smith Violation of community corrections

12/15 Nichole Smith Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

13/15 Ronald Sheffield Vandalism

14/15 Tangela Locke Violation of community corrections

15/15 Tatanisha Clarke Violation of probation































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/17/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/18/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.