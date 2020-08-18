North Library temporarily closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library’s North Branch will have modified hours and services through Sept. 1 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

The release says the North Branch will be completely closed through Thursday, Aug. 20 to allow for all materials to quarantine for 72 hours.

Patrons will be able to pick up items on hold beginning Friday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., but no other services will be offered during these limited hours, according to the release.

If you need to send faxes or make copies, you are encouraged to visit the Main Library in downtown Jackson.

The library will continute to waive overdue fines for materials, but items can still be returned in the drop boxes outside the North Branch, according to the release.

The Main Library is open for curbside services from 9 a.m. until noon Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The computer lab at the Main Library is open from noon to 6 p.m Monday through Thursday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday.

For more information, call the library at (731) 425-8600, visit their website, or their Facebook page.