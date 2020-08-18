Stray Showers Dissipate After Sunset

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, August 18th

Stray showers are moving through West Tennessee bringing moments of heavy rain but most of the viewing area is expected to remain dry through the rest of the day. A cold front is pushing across the Mid-South and is forecast to make tomorrow not feel like August 19th but more like September 19th!

TONIGHT

Stray showers and thunderstorms are possible in West Tennessee through the early evening but the chance for rain diminishes after 10 o’clock. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures may only cool down to the middle 60s with light winds from the north.

It’ll be an early-Fall like day in West Tennessee tomorrow with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a low chance for rain. At the warmest point of the day, we’ll only reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with low humidity and light winds from the north. After some cooler-than-average weather, we’ll be warming up this weekend and the tropics are expected to heat up too! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at disturbances I’m tracking in the Atlantic Ocean, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

