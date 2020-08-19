Coolest August Afternoon in Sixteen Years

Weather Update – 6:45 p.m. – Wednesday, August 19th

Cloudy skies will continue through the early evening after we experienced the coldest high for August 19th on record by only reaching 75°F in Jackson today. There are only 14 other days in Augusts since 1950 that had highs at or below 75°F. The coolest was August 15th, 1964 when the high was 68°F. It also rained 2.13″ that day.We’ll have a cool night too with overnight lows in the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a slight chance for stray showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for rain is during the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will peak in the lower 80s tomorrow afternoon. After some cooler-than-average weather, we’ll be warming up this weekend and the tropics are expected to heat up too! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the three separate disturbances I’m tracking in the Atlantic Ocean, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

