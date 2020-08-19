Free masks provided during giveaway in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — In an effort to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases, another mask giveaway was held in the Hub City.

Cars could be seen driving up outside the East Jackson Church of Christ on East Chester Street Wednesday, as people waited to get free masks.

“I just think it’s great to be given a free mask. I am getting some for my daughter, her boyfriend and his momma and one for myself,” said Martha Carrabon, who was getting free masks.

The giveaway started at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, but cars were already lined up even before then.

There were several boxes full of masks to give out.

“We heard it on the news this morning, my mom did. And we are members of this church, so we decided to come out this evening,” said Wanda Taylor, who got a free mask.

“I like this type too. It holds pretty good too. They said not a lot are good for you,” Jerry Person, who received a mask.

Volunteers at this church say they wanted to be a part of helping to make sure everyone received a mask.

“Jackson is home for me and and the community. We want them to know that we are always available to do what we can,” said East Jackson Church of Christ Deacon Joe Reeves.

“We are so thankful that the health department gave us the opportunity to serve this community in this way. We saw the opportunity in East Jackson to do it, and we reached out to them and asked if it can come to our area and let us serve this community the way we can,” said elder Jerry Truelove.

As of right now, there’s no word on any other scheduled free mask giveaways.