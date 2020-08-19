Gloomy With Spotty Showers

Weather Update: Wednesday, August 19 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with temperatures remaining in the upper 60s. Expect the low clouds to be the main theme through today. They will definately slow the warming process today as we slowly climb through the 70s. High temperatures will still make it to around 80, with some breaks in the clouds at times. The bouts of sunshine will develop some instability which may lead to a few spotty showers across West Tennessee this afternoon. They should be short lived and rather sparse overall. But it’s at least worth a mention.



