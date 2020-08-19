Hasbro water gun recall

Hasbro has announced it is recalling its Super Soaker XP 20 and XP 30 water blasters.

The decorative stickers on the water tank of the toy reportedly contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban, which can be toxic to children.

The water blasters were sold exclusively at Target stores.

If you have one, take it away from children and contact Hasbro for instructions on how to return the product and receive a full refund.