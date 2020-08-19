Mugshots : Madison County : 08/18/20 – 08/19/20 August 19, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Jerrold Bishop Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Montavious Springfield Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Brandon Blackwell Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Brandy Jenkins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Emmanuel Jones Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Jeremy Gregory Harassment/Domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Jonathan Rosel Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Joshua Thompson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Julius Whitaker Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Lindsey Gonsalez Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Markedas Artis Contraband in penal institution, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Rahim Williams Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Roderick Clay Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Travis Janes Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Victoria Scott Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/18/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/19/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest