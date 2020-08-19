Mugshots : Madison County : 08/18/20 – 08/19/20

1/15 Jerrold Bishop Aggravated assault

2/15 Montavious Springfield Violation of probation

3/15 Brandon Blackwell Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

4/15 Brandy Jenkins Failure to appear

5/15 Emmanuel Jones Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations



6/15 Jeremy Gregory Harassment/Domestic assault

7/15 Jonathan Rosel Aggravated domestic assault

8/15 Joshua Thompson Violation of probation

9/15 Julius Whitaker Violation of probation

10/15 Lindsey Gonsalez Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear



11/15 Markedas Artis Contraband in penal institution, violation of community corrections

12/15 Rahim Williams Failure to appear

13/15 Roderick Clay Schedule II drug violations

14/15 Travis Janes Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

15/15 Victoria Scott Failure to appear































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/18/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/19/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.