Pandemic continues to impact West Tennessee schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — As schools across West Tennessee attempt to reopen, COVID-19 continues to pop up.

As August arrived in West Tennessee, school systems across the region began to open up or at least tried to do so.

After researching, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News examined the counties in our coverage area.

As of Wednesday, six counties have either a student or staff member in their school system with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Many of these school systems have not yet switched to district-wide online learning.

In Milan for instance, only one teacher tested positive, and because she followed restrictions, no one else has to be quarantined. They’ve been open for two weeks.

Meanwhile in Hardin County, four students tested positive during the first two weeks, and 62 students are quarantined. This happened despite many of the same precautions being put in place.

When two staff members tested positive at two schools last week, the Jackson-Madison County School System switched to distance learning or allowed students to change to virtual options. This occurred before classes ever started.

“With just two cases causing almost 20 teachers and staff members to be isolated or quarantined, maybe we did need to pivot and rethink the timing of our entry,” said Greg Hammond, Chief of Staff and Public Information for JMCSS.

He says there are some plans in the future to return to the classroom — on a limited basis.

“If numbers improve in Madison County, I think what we anticipate seeing, being able to offer those who want to learn in-person, the opportunity to do that,” Hammond said.

Monday, Bradford Special School District announced they would be going to virtual learning due to the number of students absent or quarantined until at least August 28, with students back in school on August 31.

In Carroll County, the McKenzie Special School District switched to virtual learning until the end of August. The Hollow Rock-Bruceton School District delayed opening to August 28.

West Carroll is still in-person. They have not received any positive cases yet, according to Director of Schools Dexter Williams.

In Chester County, eight students have tested positive for the virus. The numbers of quarantined students was not available at this time.

Most of these school systems have some sort of mask mandate. Social distancing rules and limits on interactions.

Most do not intend to go virtual the whole year. They’re hoping when cases do happen, they can control it.