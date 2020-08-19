Small game hunting season to kickoff Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — As we near the end of the summer season and into fall, small game hunting season is just around the corner.

Squirrel season kicks off on Saturday, August 22, which also falls on Free Hunting Day. This means state resident hunters are exempt from hunting licenses and WMA permits.

Hunters can harvest up to 10 squirrels a day from the opening day through February, 28 2021.

The first round of dove season opens on September 1, with daily bag limits as well.

“The last big opener that we have in West Tennessee is dove season, and it will be September 1 and it opens at noon. Daily bag limit is 15, and it would run September 1 through September 28th,” said Amy Snider-Spencer, who does outreach and communications for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Association.

More information on the upcoming hunting seasons can be found on Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency website.