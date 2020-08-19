Surface mount brackets recalled by Lithonia Lighting

Lithonia Lighting is recalling its surface mount brackets used with it’s LED lights.

The brackets can reported fail to securely surface mount the LED lights and fall unexpectedly.

The firm has received 24 reports of the LED lights coming loose or falling, resulting in one injury.

The brackets were sold at Lowe’s stores and other home improvement stores across the country.

If you are using these brackets, contact Lithonia Lighting for a free repair kit.

Lithonia Lighting can be contacted at (855) 307-2454 or online. Click on “CFMK Recall” on the bottom of the page for more information and to order a free repair kit.