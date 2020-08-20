139,175 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,488 deaths, 6,156 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 139,175 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, August 20. In addition, 1,488 people have died and 6,156 have been hospitalized. Another 100,967 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 2,699 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 41 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 808

Bedford County – 1,016

Benton County – 205

Bledsoe County – 759

Blount County – 1,648

Bradley County – 2,247

Campbell County – 288

Cannon County – 175

Carroll County – 449

Carter County — 688

Cheatham County – 672

Chester County – 306

Claiborne County – 328

Clay County – 95

Cocke County – 583

Coffee County – 660

Crockett County — 340

Cumberland County – 658

Davidson County – 22,461

Decatur County – 252

DeKalb County – 405

Dickson County – 813

Dyer County – 794

Fayette County – 797

Fentress County – 137

Franklin County – 400

Gibson County – 912

Giles County – 424

Grainger County – 242

Greene County – 669

Grundy County – 139

Hamblen County – 1,539

Hamilton County – 7,223

Hancock County – 87

Hardeman County — 1,133

Hardin County – 563

Hawkins County – 613

Haywood County — 655

Henderson County — 750

Henry County — 368

Hickman County – 323

Houston County – 70

Humphreys County – 147

Jackson County – 174

Jefferson County – 671

Johnson County – 366

Knox County – 5,520

Lake County – 809

Lauderdale County – 598

Lawrence County – 678

Lewis County — 98

Lincoln County – 369

Loudon County – 828

Macon County – 875

Madison County – 1,487

Marion County – 278

Marshall County – 405

Maury County – 1,492

McMinn County – 661

McNairy County — 454

Meigs County – 130

Monroe County – 562

Montgomery County – 2,240

Moore County — 81

Morgan County — 167

Obion County — 716

Overton County – 316

Perry County – 93

Pickett County — 41

Polk County – 294

Putnam County – 2,062

Rhea County – 602

Roane County – 567

Robertson County – 1,694

Rutherford County – 7,300

Scott County – 151

Sequatchie County – 132

Sevier County – 2,108

Shelby County – 25,210

Smith County – 492

Stewart County — 89

Sullivan County – 1,228

Sumner County – 3,781

Tipton County – 1,295

Trousdale County – 1,589

Unicoi County – 195

Union County — 196

Van Buren County – 49

Warren County – 669

Washington County – 1,524

Wayne County – 246

Weakley County — 671

White County – 384

Williamson County – 4,014

Wilson County – 2,581

Out of state – 2,915

Pending – 3,187

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 193

Asian – 1,205

Black or African-American – 26,868

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 90

Other/Multiracial – 19,072

White – 66,776

Pending – 24,971

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 83,560

Hispanic – 21,025

Pending – 34,590

Gender:

Female –70,407

Male – 67,475

Pending – 1,293

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.