39 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 1,925 total cases
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 1,925.
The health department says those cases include 10 men and 29 women, ranging in age from 11-years-old to 101-years-old.
There are now 22 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two patients on a ventilator, according to the health department.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,041 (54%)
- 38301: 692 (35.9%)
- 38356: 34 (1.8%)
- 38391: 25 (1.3%)
- 38366: 23 (1.2%)
- 38343: 24 (1.2%)
- 38313: 30 (1.6%)
- 38392: 7 (0.4%)
- 38355: 10 (0.5%)
- 38362: 19 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 4 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 9 (0.5%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 599 (31%)
- White: 633 (33%)
- Asian: 8 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 51 (3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 27 (1%)
- Unspecified: 607 (31.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,037 (53.9%)
- Male: 886 (46%)
- Unknown: 2 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 1,434 (74%)
- Not recovered: 303 (16%)
- Better: 98 (5%)
- Unknown: 59 (3%)
- Deaths: 31 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 78 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 196 (10%)
- 21 – 30 years: 393 (20.5%)
- 31 – 40 years: 328 (17%)
- 41 – 50 years: 261 (13.5%)
- 51 – 60 years: 303 (16%)
- 61 – 70 years: 196 (10%)
- 71 – 80 years: 98 (5%)
- 80+: 66 (3.5%)
- Unknown: 6 (0.5%)