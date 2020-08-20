39 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 1,925 total cases

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 1,925.

Coronavirus

The health department says those cases include 10 men and 29 women, ranging in age from 11-years-old to 101-years-old.

There are now 22 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two patients on a ventilator, according to the health department.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,041 (54%)
  • 38301: 692 (35.9%)
  • 38356: 34 (1.8%)
  • 38391: 25 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 23 (1.2%)
  • 38343: 24 (1.2%)
  • 38313: 30 (1.6%)
  • 38392: 7 (0.4%)
  • 38355: 10 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 19 (1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 9 (0.5%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 599 (31%)
  • White: 633 (33%)
  • Asian: 8 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 51 (3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 27 (1%)
  • Unspecified: 607 (31.5%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,037 (53.9%)
  • Male: 886 (46%)
  • Unknown: 2 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 1,434 (74%)
  • Not recovered: 303 (16%)
  • Better: 98 (5%)
  • Unknown: 59 (3%)
  • Deaths: 31 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 78 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 196 (10%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 393 (20.5%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 328 (17%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 261 (13.5%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 303 (16%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 196 (10%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 98 (5%)
  • 80+: 66 (3.5%)
  • Unknown: 6 (0.5%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts