39 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 1,925 total cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 1,925.

The health department says those cases include 10 men and 29 women, ranging in age from 11-years-old to 101-years-old.

There are now 22 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two patients on a ventilator, according to the health department.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,041 (54%)

38301: 692 (35.9%)

38356: 34 (1.8%)

38391: 25 (1.3%)

38366: 23 (1.2%)

38343: 24 (1.2%)

38313: 30 (1.6%)

38392: 7 (0.4%)

38355: 10 (0.5%)

38362: 19 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 4 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 9 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 599 (31%)

White: 633 (33%)

Asian: 8 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 51 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 27 (1%)

Unspecified: 607 (31.5%)

Gender:

Female: 1,037 (53.9%)

Male: 886 (46%)

Unknown: 2 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,434 (74%)

Not recovered: 303 (16%)

Better: 98 (5%)

Unknown: 59 (3%)

Deaths: 31 (2%)

Age: