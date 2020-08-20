Authorities arrest 22-year-old in connection to statutory rape investigation

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Kolby Lewis Conder, 22, in connection to a statutory rape investigation, according to a news release.

The release states Conder contacted the female juvenile victim via text during the summer of 2020. The conversation became sexual in nature, and the victim advised Conder of her age.

During the early morning hours on July 14, Conder and the victim made plans to meet. According to the release, Conder picked up the victim at approximately 9 a.m. and took her to his house where they engaged in conduct of a sexual nature.

Investigators developed probable cause to issue arrest warrants for Conder, who has since been charged with statutory rape, solicitation of a minor and aggravated sexual battery.

Conder is currently being held in the Decatur County Jail with a bond set at $25,000.