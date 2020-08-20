Bastian Teak medicine cabinet recall

Bastian Teak medicine cabinets are being recalled due to an injury hazard.

The mirror can reportedly detach and fall from the medicine cabinet door.

This recall involves the medicine cabinets with one, two and three doors, sold in white, rustic brown, and natural teak.

Signature Hardware has received seven reports of the mirrors detaching and falling, including one injury.

If you have one of these cabinets, contact Signature Hardware to schedule a free in-home repair.

To contact Signature Hardware, call toll-free at 855-715-1800 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, email at support@signaturehardware.com or online at www.signaturehardware.com and click on “Returns” at the bottom of the home page, and then on “Product Recall” near the top of page, for more information.