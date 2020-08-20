Cedar Grove woman sentenced to 14 years for meth trafficking involvement

JACKSON, Tenn. — 32-year-old Brandi Oswalt, of Cedar Grove, has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for her role in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 156 grams of methamphetamine, according to a news release.

During the course of a drug trafficking investigation, evidence revealed Oswalt was a distributor for a drug trafficking organization, the release states.

According to the release, Oswalt would travel to members of the conspiracy’s residence and purchase half a pound of methamphetamine, and a co-defendant would also purchase meth on her behalf.

Oswalt was responsible for distributing over 4.5 kilograms of meth, the release states, and also has two prior felony convictions for methamphetamine in Henderson and Decatur Counties.

U.S. District Court Senior Judge J. Daniel Breen sentenced Oswalt to 170 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on August 12.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Lexington Police Department, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jerry Kitchen prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.