City of Jackson to receive AARP Community Challenge grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday, the City of Jackson announced it is to receive an AARP Community Challenge grant.

The city says the grant will be used to create a smartphone app that improve transportation accessibility and communications.

The app is will provide real-time information about public buses, according to the news release from the City of Jackson.

“We are incredibly proud that AARP selected the City of Jackson, Tennessee to receive this grant,” Mayor Scott Conger said. “AARP is a nationwide leader on making neighborhoods, towns and cities more livable for all residents and we are honored that they see the tangible value this project will bring to our community.”

The release says the Community Challenge funds projects that inspire change in transportation, public spaces, housing, civic engagement and more.