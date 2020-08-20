Henderson County Schools confirm additional positive cases of COVID-19

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn — Henderson County Schools have confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 in the district.

Superintendent Steve Wilkinson says seven of the nine schools in the district have confirmed cases of COVID-19, but he says as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday there are currently no more than three cases per school.

Some of those cases are students, while others are staff members, Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said the district is continuing to notify close contacts to confirmed positive cases, and those contacts are being asked to quarantine.

Wilkinson says the district is also encouraging everyone to wear a mask, continue to social distance, and wash hands as a precaution.

School buildings are being disinfected every day, and teachers are keeping seating charts to assist with identifications of potential contacts.