Henry County man sentenced on gun, drug charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Henry County man was sentenced to federal prison on gun and drug related charges on Thursday.

A news release from the District Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Donald Blaine Ashby was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Court documents say Paris police stopped a vehicle that had Ashby in the back seat, and upon searching the vehicle located over 51 grams of actual meth.

In September, Ashby was found asleep behind the wheel on Highway 70 in Camden, according to the release.

The release says that money was found all over the floorboard, and that over 270 grams of meth and a .25 caliber pistol were located in the vehicle.

Ashby was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison with five years of supervised release.