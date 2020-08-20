Honduran man wanted in Georgia located in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Honduran man wanted in Georgia has been arrested in Jackson, according to an announcement made by U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.

Investigators say 26-year-old Ariel Banegas Ruiz was found and arrested on Bess Lane on Thursday.

Investigators say they were contacted by Marshals in Georgia, who believed Ruiz may be in the state.

Ruiz was wanted for sex offenses against a 13-year-old victim in Dekalb County, Georgia, according to the release.

He is being held in the Madison County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.