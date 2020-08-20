Mugshots : Madison County : 08/19/20 – 08/20/20

1/11 TROY PURVIS Aggravated assault

2/11 MONTAVIOUS DOUGLAS Aggravated robbery

3/11 STEVEN FULLER Shoplifting/theft of property

4/11 PERTIA HENDRIX Violation of probation

5/11 VALENCIA JOHNSON Failure to appear



6/11 JEFFERY LANE Aggravated assault

7/11 CEDRIC MOTEN Failure to appear

8/11 VINCENT NEWHOUSE Criminal trespass

9/11 GAVIN ROSSON Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/11 TIERRE SPIVEY Failure to appear



11/11 DETERIOUS STEWART Driving on revoked/suspended license























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/19/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/20/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.