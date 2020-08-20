Partly Cloudy With A Few Storms Later

Weather Update: Thursday, August 20 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. we’ve had a pleasant start to Thursday as clouds finally broke yesterday evening. Temps overnight fell into the lower 60s. We’ll see abundant sunshine through the first half of the day. After we reach the convective temperature, clouds will increase through the afternoon. I expect temps to climb into the mid 80s this afternoon. A few storms will also be possible this afternoon as moisture starts to return and upper trough/low pressure continues to hold in place through the next few day.



