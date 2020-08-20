Scattered Storms Tomorrow Could Impact High School Football

Weather Update – 7:00 p.m. – Thursday, August 20th

Temperatures are several degrees warmer today in West Tennessee than they were yesterday but the humidity remains manageable for now. We’re going to continue to trend toward warmer weather over the next several days with highs in the 90s soon, but rain could keep some spots cooler. There’s a chance for a few stray showers and thunderstorms this evening as well as tomorrow and Saturday.

TONIGHT

Pockets of heavy rain will continue to linger in West Tennessee through sunset tonight. Showers may stick around into the beginning of the night but after 10 o’clock, it will be a mostly dry night with overnight lows in the middle 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in West Tennessee tomorrow, especially in the afternoon and evening. Make sure to check out the latest forecast or WBBJ’s interactive radar on our website before you head to any high school football games tomorrow night! Temperatures will peak in the middle 80s during the afternoon under cloudy skies. A chance for rain continues into Saturday with drier weather early next week. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the systems I’m tracking in the Atlantic Ocean that could eventually impact the Mid-South, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

