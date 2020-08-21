Chance for Storms During High School Football

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, August 21st

Areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms arrived slightly ahead of schedule today but that will keep the rest of the afternoon rather cool! As of 2:00 p.m. this afternoon, the temperature had only warmed up to 76°F. Some rain will linger into the evening so plan on bringing an umbrella, towel (to wipe down the seats), and a rain jacket to the games!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible in West Tennessee after sunset tonight under mostly cloudy skies. There’s a 40% chance for rain overnight, but the risk for severe weather is low. Some showers may still produce heavy rainfall so watch for localized flash flooding, or at the very least, ponding on roads.

Tomorrow, will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Fewer areas will see rain tomorrow than those that saw it today. It’ll be a warm and muggy day but with temperatures only warming up to the lower and middle 80s. Drier weather is expected next week until we could *potentially* have to deal with tropical storms entering the Gulf of Mexico and travel north toward the Mid-South. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the systems I’m tracking in the Atlantic Ocean, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

