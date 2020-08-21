It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week.

Lacy Moore is a virtual teacher at Sunny Hill Intermediate School in Haywood County.

Moore teaches fifth grade science and social studies.

She says her favorite thing about teaching is getting the opportunity to build relationships with her students and be a positive role model in their lives.

Moore will now be eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Lottery website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.