JMCGH offers remote patient monitoring for COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new program is being offered to discharged patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

The remote patient monitoring program will allow Health Management to monitor a patient’s heart rate, oxygen saturation levels and more through a device the size of a watch, according to a news release from West Tennessee Healthcare.

“This program will benefit patients and families with recovery at home,” said Dr. Claude Pirtle, Chief Medical Information Officer. “Our goal is to extend our services beyond the walls of the hospital to the homes of our patients in communities where it is needed most.”

Patients in the program will be able to have their vital signs checked without ever needing to go to a health care facility.

Those interested in the remote patient monitoring program should contact Health Management at (731) 541-2502.

The program is being offered through the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, according to the release.