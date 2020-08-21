Kroger announces COVID-19 testing at clinic locations

You can now be tested for COVID-19 at all Kroger clinic locations, regardless if you are symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Kroger has announced the testing will be offered at more than 220 clinic locations, where they will reportedly have the capability of testing up to 5,000 patients per day.

Kroger also has a free screening tool to determine if you should be tested.

Anyone who would like to be tested can make an appointment online by clicking here.