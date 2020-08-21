Mugshots : Madison County : 08/20/20 – 08/21/20

1/8 JEFFREY ARMOUR Aggravated domestic assault

2/8 JOHN FITZGERALD Failure to appear

3/8 BRANDON JONES Failure to appear, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

4/8 DEMARIO LOVE Simple domestic assault, vandalism

5/8 KRISTAN MURPHY Violation of probation



6/8 JUSTIN SMART Reckless endangerment, possession of firearm where alcoholic beverages are served, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

7/8 LEONARD WALLACE Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/8 DENNIS WATKINS Failure to appear















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/20/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/21/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.