Mugshots : Madison County : 08/20/20 – 08/21/20 August 21, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/8JEFFREY ARMOUR Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8JOHN FITZGERALD Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8BRANDON JONES Failure to appear, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8DEMARIO LOVE Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8KRISTAN MURPHY Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8JUSTIN SMART Reckless endangerment, possession of firearm where alcoholic beverages are served, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8LEONARD WALLACE Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8DENNIS WATKINS Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/20/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/21/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest