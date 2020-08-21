Slow Moving Storms And Heavy Rain

Weather Update: Friday, August 22 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We started the Friday morning off with mainly clouds, but also a few storms in SW Tennessee. the storms will however diminish throughmid to late morning. In fact, I expect the cloud layer to break up a bit too through late morning/early afternoon. With filtered sunshine temps should be able to easily rise through the upper 70s and into the 80s this afternoon. The high pressure that kept the main flow at the surface out of the north has fizzled. As a response our flow has flipped back to the south, which is pushing moisture back into the area. As the atmosphere warms today, there is still a broad upper level low overhead, which will provide cooler air aloft. There should be sufficient enough lift by that alone to get storms going this afternoon. The main threat today will be with the slow movement of storms and heavy rain combo again. Some areas may easily pick up 2-3 inches of rain, while others not even see a drop of rain. That will continue through about sunset when all of the activity should diminish.



