2 students named Mr. and Miss FHU during ceremony

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Two students took home the crown after a competition at local university.

Freed-Hardeman University hosted its Mr. and Miss FHU Ceremony in Chapel Hall Saturday morning.

For FHU, this is the 80th ceremony since 1942. The ceremony was originally set for spring of this year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This event is normally known to have about 1,000 attendees, but this year’s audience was rather small.

There were a total of eight finalist: four for Mr. FHU and four for Miss FHU.

Katie Morris took home the title of Miss FHU 2020.

“It’s an honor to be considered and be honored as Miss FHU. It’s been an honor and a privilege to go to school here and share this stage today with so many wonderful people,” Morris said.

Kenneth Moore took the title of Mr. FHU 2020.

“I’m honestly lost for words. Words can not describe how amazing this feels and how joyous I am for even having being considered for this honor,” Moore said. “It just does not feel real.”

What all of these finalist have in common is they give all praise to their faith, and they strongly value the guidance of their family.

Both Morris and Moore say they owe it all to God. They say they are excited to see where he will lead them from here.

The finalists want to let incoming freshman know to value their time at FHU and to be involved as much as possible.