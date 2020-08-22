Family celebrates 10-year-old’s birthday

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–One west Tennessean celebrates her 10th birthday.

Kensley Greer’s family held a drive by birthday party Saturday afternoon to celebrate her milestone birthday.

Family, friends, and even the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department got in on the surprise.

Greer said she got $120 from the party.

She explains what she wants to do with her birthday money.

“Probably pay for food, or buy a tablet,” Greer said.

She said a drive by party wasn’t the same as a regular party, but still fun.