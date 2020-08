Victim of Preston Street shooting identified

JACKSON, Tenn. — The victim of Saturday’s Preston Street shooting has been identified.

FB friends: by now you may have heard or read about the woman who was shot on Preston Street today. That woman was our… Posted by Saving the Animals Together on Saturday, August 22, 2020

In a Facebook post, Saving The Animals Together says organization president Wendy Pickett was the victim of the shooting.

STAT says Pickett is at a Nashville hospital and is in stable but critical condition.